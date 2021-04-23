Foreign ministry raises travel alert for northern Cote d'Ivoire
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry raised the travel alert for two regions in Cote d'Ivoire on Friday, citing rising safety concerns after recent terrorist attacks.
The ministry issued a "Level 3" travel warning, the second highest of the four-scale system, for Tchologo and Bounkani in the northeast of the West African country. It recommends those staying in the country leave and people planning a trip there cancel their plans.
"The revision of the travel alert has taken into account the growing safety concerns as a large number of casualties have been reported since the terrorist attacks in those regions," the ministry said.
Cote d'Ivoire has often been a target of Al Qaeda-related terrorist groups.
