S. Korea, WFP agree to continue cooperation to address global humanitarian crises: ministry
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top diplomat had phone talks with the leader of the World Food Program (WFP) on Friday and agreed to continue joint efforts to resolve hunger and other international humanitarian crises, the foreign ministry said.
Speaking to Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, WFP Executive Director David Beasley took note of Seoul's role so far in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and major humanitarian problems, including that in Afghanistan.
He requested Seoul's continued contribution to the WFP's activities, according to the ministry.
Chung cited the U.N. aid agency's efforts to overcome a food crisis in the midst of the pandemic and reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to continued support.
The two sides also agreed to work closely together on helping North Korea. Beasley briefed the minister on the country's food situation.
The WFP earlier announced that it could suspend its operations in North Korea this year as restrictions on imports remain in place due the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
According to the report, the WFP has been confronted with difficulties in deploying its staff in the North, with its physical monitoring activities being curtailed for a prolonged period of time.
