09:26 April 24, 2021

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling party's reform in limbo after defeat in by-elections (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Koreans jittery over COVID-19 vaccinations (Kookmin Daily)
-- LH's reorganization plan has nothing new (Donga Ilbo)
-- People in their 20s and 30s shocked by plunge in prices of virtual currencies (Segye Times)
-- Audit and Inspection Board files complaint against superintendent of Seoul's education office (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea-U.S. alliance faces challenge on COVID-19 vaccine issue (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- U.S. raises taxes on the rich, but S. Korea fails to do so (Hankyoreh)
-- Health authorities OK 2 COVID-19 self-testing kits (Hankook Ilbo)
-- YouTube vlogs used as platform for fabricated consumer reviews (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- People and money flock to venture business (Korea Economic Daily)
