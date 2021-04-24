Go to Contents
Recommended #gov't vaccine briefing

Gov't to disclose new vaccine import contracts

14:16 April 24, 2021

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government said it will disclose new import contracts for coronavirus vaccines in an emergency news conference slated for 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The government's task force on vaccine imports, comprised of officials from the health, industry, foreign affairs, disease control and drug safety ministries, said it will unveil new vaccine introduction plans during the conference at the government complex in Seoul.

Minister of Health and Welfare Kwon Deok-cheol, who concurrently heads the task force, will speak to the media at the news conference, officials said.

The South Korean government has so far secured enough vaccines to inoculate 79 million people.

