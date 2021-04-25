Doosan Infracore wins excavator deal from Qatar
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co., South Korea's top construction equipment maker, said Sunday it has secured a deal to supply 102 excavators and other equipment to Qatar.
The value of the deal was not revealed.
With the deal with a Qatari construction company, Doosan Infracore will be able to secure the No. 1 position in the construction sector in the Middle Eastern country.
Doosan Infracore's market share there stood at 23 percent last year.
Doosan Infracore will be able to clinch a 10 percent share in the Mideastern region.
