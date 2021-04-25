Go to Contents
Doosan Infracore wins excavator deal from Qatar

11:57 April 25, 2021

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co., South Korea's top construction equipment maker, said Sunday it has secured a deal to supply 102 excavators and other equipment to Qatar.

The value of the deal was not revealed.

With the deal with a Qatari construction company, Doosan Infracore will be able to secure the No. 1 position in the construction sector in the Middle Eastern country.

Doosan Infracore's market share there stood at 23 percent last year.

Doosan Infracore will be able to clinch a 10 percent share in the Mideastern region.

This photo provided by Doosan Infracore Co. shows its excavator, DX340LCA-K. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

