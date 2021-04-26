Go to Contents
07:05 April 26, 2021

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 26.

Korean-language dailies
-- Ministerial candidates get ready for parliamentary hearings (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Why has S. Korea missed golden time for vaccine procurement? (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cheonggye Stream becomes big drinking spot after 10 p.m. (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ruling party considers delaying taxation on virtual currency on growing complaints from those in 20s and 30s (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea signs additional procurement deal for 20 million Pfizer shots (Segye Times)
-- Face masks take 450 years to decompose (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't has left fluctuating virtual currency as it is over the past 4 years (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- With additional Pfizer procurement deal, adolescents may get shots in 3rd quarter (Hankyoreh)
-- Instead of carbon emissions, used EV batteries pile up (Hankook Ilbo)
-- University graduates reenter vocational colleges to learn new skills (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Ferry shipping industry faces overwhelming demand (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Chipmakers are facing a big problem called China (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- What do Korea's extra Pfizer shots mean for AstraZeneca's vaccine here? (Korea Herald)
-- Slow vaccination may hamper economic recovery (Korea Times)
