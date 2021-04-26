Members of N.K.'s largest youth group visit mausoleum ahead of congress
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Members of North Korea's largest youth group visited a mausoleum of the country's former leaders ahead of their planned participation in this week's congress of the group, state media reported Monday.
The members of the Kimilsungist-Kimjongilist Youth League paid tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the bodies of Kim Il-sung, the late national founder, and Kim Jong-il, the late former leader and father of current leader Kim Jong-un, lie in state, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
They are in Pyongyang to participate in the 10th congress of the group set for Tuesday.
"All the participants hardened their firm will to defend and glorify the Party's idea on the youth movement and exploits performed under its leadership, fully display the might as vanguard and shock brigade in the grand revolutionary advance," KCNA said.
The youth league, governed by the ruling party, was created by the country's late founder Kim Il-sung in 1946, with its current membership presumed to be around 5 million.
Tuesday's gathering marks the first of its kind since the last one was held in 2016 with leader Kim in attendance.
This week's meeting comes as the North has called for its people to close ranks and stay "ideologically pure."
In December, the North reenacted a law that toughens punishment for possession of videos made in South Korea as part of efforts to prevent the inflow of outside culture that could influence its people's ideology.
Also expected to be discussed during the upcoming meeting is whether to change the name of the youth organization as state media earlier indicated.
The organization's name was changed in 2016 from the Kim Il Sung Socialist Youth League to the current Kimilsungist-Kimjongilist Youth League. Observers say the organization could be renamed this time without "Kimilsungist-Kimjongilist."
