No talks with China on S. Korea's joining of Quad: defense ministry
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and China have not discussed Seoul's possible joining of the U.S.-led regional dialogue Quad, the defense ministry said Monday.
Quad refers to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue group, which involves Japan, Australia and India, and is widely viewed as a counterbalance to China's growing influence.
"No discussions have been made (between South Korea and China) about the Quad issue," ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan told a regular briefing in an answer to a reporter's request for the confirmation of a recent media report.
According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, China has "repeatedly asked if South Korea will join the Quad" amid China's growing concerns the group's expansion could contain its influence in the region.
Boo said the ministry has not received any official inquiries from China about the issue.
But sources in Seoul said that some Chinese officials have asked about Seoul's intention "through unofficial channels."
The Seoul government has made it clear that there has not been any formal request from Washington to join the Quad, and it is willing to work closely with the member nations on an issue-by-issue basis.
