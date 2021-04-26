Industrial Bank Of Korea Q1 net income up 18.3 pct. to 592 bln won
15:43 April 26, 2021
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Industrial Bank Of Korea on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 592 billion won (US$531.8 million), up 18.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 780.3 billion won, up 18 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 27.7 percent to 5.73 trillion won.
The operating profit was 19.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
