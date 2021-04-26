U.S. Embassy congratulates Youn on winning best supporting actress Oscar
15:54 April 26, 2021
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Embassy on Monday congratulated Youn Yuh-jung after she became the first South Korean to win an acting Oscar for her role in the immigrant film "Minari."
"Congratulations to Yoon Yuh-Jung for being the first Korean to win #Oscars best supporting actress! @MinariMovie," the embassy in Seoul wrote on Twitter.
At the Academy Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday (U.S. time), Youn clinched the award, beating Maria Bakalova for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," Glenn Close for "Hillbilly Elegy," Olivia Colman for "The Father" and Amanda Seyfried for "Mank."
