07:19 April 27, 2021

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- National Security Law brought to justice again (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Phone call warns Kim Han-sol: 'North Korea is trying to kill you' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Youn Yuh-jung wins best supporting actress Oscar (Donga Ilbo)
-- Youn Yuh-jung grabs Oscar (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Youn Yuh-jung takes Oscar amid growing Asian hate (Segye Times)
-- Progressive judge group takes 34 pct of hot seats at Supreme Court (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cheerful 74-year-old wins Oscar (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 4 in 10 lawmakers of local constituencies have properties in Seoul (Hankyoreh)
-- Youn Yuh-jung takes Oscar (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's unlisted blue chip firms considering IPOs in U.S. stock market (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea finds way to recycle spent fuel rods of nuclear power plant (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon decries international hoarding of vaccines (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Youn Yuh-jung wins Oscar (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't dismisses fears of COVID-19 vaccine fiasco (Korea Times)
(END)

