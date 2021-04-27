(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 27)

With this, the actress has helped enhance the global prestige of the Korean film industry as well as her own individual fame. It is much-needed good news for Koreans who are increasingly tired of the persistent COVID-19 pandemic. The movie "Minari," which refers to the plant that can grow in hostile conditions, is the story of a Korean immigrant family who settle in rural Arkansas. Youn's character Soon-ja serves as a facilitator for family resilience in their bid to realize their American dream.