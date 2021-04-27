(LEAD) S. Korean pitcher Yang Hyeon-jong of Texas Rangers makes MLB debut
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean left-hander Yang Hyeon-jong of the Texas Rangers has made his Major League Baseball debut on the day he joined the team's big league roster.
Yang took the mound as a relief pitcher for the first time in a major league game against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Monday (U.S. time), relieving starter Jordan Lyles, who allowed seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings.
The southpaw made 66 pitches in 4 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits, with one homer and one strikeout. His ERA is now 4.15.
The Rangers lost to the Angels 9-4, extending their losing streak to four.
"Today, I wanted to show who I am," Yang said in a post-match interview. "I gave up many hits, but I think I enjoyed the game even though it was a tough first game."
The South Korean said he wasn't that nervous about his debut, but he was excited as it has been a long time since he played a game in front of fans.
It took about two months for Yang to join the big leagues since he signed a minor league contract with the Rangers in February.
He had been at the alternate training site with the so-called taxi squad, which refers to a temporary roster for reserve players and top prospects who can be called up to the big leagues, since the 2021 season started in early April. It was designed to help major league clubs move their players up easily from Triple A in the minor leagues, whose 2021 season opening has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But earlier in the day, the Rangers called up Yang to the big league roster, purchasing his contract from the alternate training site. Yang was given No. 36 for his uniform number.
With two runners on base and the Angels leading the game 7-4, Yang faced the Angels' slugger Anthony Rendon in his first major league appearance and got him to hit into a popout.
Then he remained solid in the fourth and fifth inning, retiring six consecutive batters.
In the sixth, however, he let Japanese starting pitcher and designated hitter Shoehei Ohtani execute a bunt for a base hit.
After allowing an infield single to slugger Mike Trout, Yang gave up a double to Jared Walsh, with Ohtani scoring the eighth run for the Angels.
Yang also appeared in the seventh and gave up a solo home run to leadoff hitter Jose Iglesias, giving the Angels a 9-4 lead in the game. But he gave up no additional runs in the inning and completed his major league debut.
The 33-year-old pitcher became the fourth Korean-born athlete to play for the Rangers, following All Star pitcher Park Chan-ho, outfielder Choo Shin-soo and Korean American infielder Rob Refsnyder, who was born in Seoul.
After 14 successful seasons in South Korea with the Kia Tigers, Yang signed a minor league deal with the Rangers in February, while receiving an invitation to spring training.
Under the terms of his contract, Yang will make US$1.3 million if he reaches the big leagues and can make up to $550,000 more in incentives.
