Korea Zinc Inc Q1 net income up 49.6 pct. to 212.3 bln won
10:07 April 27, 2021
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc Inc on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 212.3 billion won (US$191.1 million), up 49.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 270 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 204.3 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 27 percent to 2.2 trillion won.
The operating profit was 10.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
