S. Korea calls in Japanese diplomat to protest Tokyo's renewed claims to Dokdo
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry called in a Japanese diplomat on Tuesday to protest Tokyo's repeated claims to South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo in its annual foreign policy paper.
The ministry expressed regrets to Hirohisa Soma, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, after Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi reported this year's Diplomatic Bluebook laying claim to Dokdo to a Cabinet session presided over by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Choi Young-sam, the ministry spokesman, urged Japan to immediately retract its "futile" claims to Dokdo.
"We make it clear again that the government will respond sternly to any kind of provocation by the Japanese government regarding Dokdo," he said, stressing the islets are Korean territory historically, geographically and by international law.
The claims to Dokdo came as the two countries are stuck in a protracted row over wartime history and trade.
Dokdo has long been a recurring source of tension between the two neighbors, as Tokyo continues to lay claim to the islets in its policy papers, public statements and school textbooks.
South Korea has been in effective control of Dokdo, with a small police detachment, since its liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
The Tokyo government has annually published the bluebook on foreign policy and its stances on international affairs since 1957.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)