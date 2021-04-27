Go to Contents
S-Oil shifts to black in Q1

10:31 April 27, 2021

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 344.7 billion won (US$310.1 million), turning from a loss of 880.6 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 629.2 billion, compared with a loss of 1 trillion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 2.8 percent to 5.34 trillion won.

The operating profit was 65.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
