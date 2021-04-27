(LEAD) S-Oil shifts to black in Q1 on higher petrochem margins
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES with more details, comments throughout; ADDS byline, photo)
BY Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp., South Korea's No. 3 refiner, said Tuesday it turned to the black in the first quarter from a year earlier on rising prices of petrochemical products and inventory-related gains.
S-Oil's net income reached 344.7 billion won (US$310.1 million) in the January-March period, turning from a loss of 880.6 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Its first-quarter operating profit was 629.2 billion won, also swinging from a loss of 1 trillion won a year ago, while sales rose 2.8 percent on-year to 5.3 trillion won over the period, it said.
S-Oil, wholly owned by Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco, said a hike in sales prices of its main petrochemical products and inventory-related gains improved its bottom line in the first quarter, offsetting a weak recovery in cracking margins.
"Refining margins remained weak under the ongoing COVID-19 impact," S-Oil said in a release. "However, the crack spreads of gasoline and diesel continued to increase, showing demand recovery with global rollout of vaccine."
The average sales prices of its oil and petrochemical products jumped 30.6 percent in the first quarter compared with three months earlier, while its sales volume declined 5.7 percent on-quarter over the period, the firm said.
S-Oil expected refining margins to rise in the second quarter in line with the global economic recovery and rising travel demand in the wake of coronavirus vaccinations.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)