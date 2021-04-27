Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Lee Kwang-soo, the core member of the long-running popular TV show "Running Man," will step away from the program after 11 years, his management agency said Tuesday.
The 35-year-old actor-entertainer will film his last episode for the show on May 24, KingKong by Starship said.
According to the agency, Lee has been having trouble in playing his role on the show in a good condition due to an injury he suffered from an accident last year, though he has been receiving rehabilitation therapies.
Lee decided to take some time to recover his body and mind after discussing the matter with the program's other members and staff.
"It was not easy to decide to leave the show Lee was with for 11 years, but we agreed that physical time is needed to help him show better performance later," the agency explained, adding that it is "sincerely grateful for all the love and support Lee has received through 'Running Man.'"
Lee is one of the original casts of the variety show from local broadcaster SBS that started to air in July 2010. The show, centering around an urban action variety concept, has garnered huge popularity here and abroad and was exported to several foreign countries, including China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and the Philippines.
In line with the show's fame, Lee attracted a massive fan base in neighboring countries with his comical and friendly image, winning the nickname "Prince of Asia."
The remaining members will reportedly continue to star in the show.
