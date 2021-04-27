Go to Contents
Insurance fraud claims rise 2 pct in 2020

12:00 April 27, 2021

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Fraudulent insurance claims increased 2 percent in terms of payments last year, partly due to a rise in minor frauds as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the economy, the financial regulator said Tuesday.

According to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), insurance scammers took a record 898.6 billion won (US$808.2 million) through wrongful filings last year, up 11.7 billion won from a year earlier.

The regulator detected 98,826 suspects in 2020, up 6.8 percent from a year earlier.

Fraud involving nonlife insurance accounted for 91.1 percent of the total false claims.

The FSS has been intensifying its crackdown on insurance scams in cooperation with related state agencies, including the prosecution and police.

