Seoul stocks edge down ahead of U.S. FOMC meeting
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to trade bearish late Tuesday morning as investors took to the sidelines ahead of a meeting of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 6.49 points, or 0.2 percent, to 3,211.04 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a lackluster start on increased valuation pressure, as investors wondered whether to sell stocks for profit after the KOSPI's three-day gains. Foreign and institutional selling led the KOSPI's retreat.
Concerns about early post-pandemic inflation remained low, with the FOMC widely expected to hold on to its dovish stance to support the economic recovery from the pandemic.
Most large caps traded mixed in Seoul. Steel, energy and bank sectors performed strong, while auto, bio and tech declined.
Top cap Samsung Electronics lost 0.96 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.52 percent.
Giant internet portal operator Naver traded flat, but its rival Kakao moved up 2.97 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics lost 0.73 percent, with Celltrion declining 1.58 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem climbed 1.47 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI edged up 0.15 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor decreased 0.9 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,112.6 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.6 won from the previous session's close.
