Hyundai unveils Kona N high-performance model
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Tuesday unveiled the Kona N high-performance model as it strives to strengthen its high-end product lineup.
The Kona N is the first SUV model to be launched under the carmaker's high-performance N brand.
The model comes with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline direct injection (T-GDI) engine that can generate 280 horsepower.
It can reach 100 kph in 5.5 seconds, South Korea's top automaker said in a statement.
It is also equipped with a set of safety features, such as the front collision avoidance, lane keeping assist, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist systems.
The front-wheel drive model's prices and other details will be released later, the company said.
Hyundai plans to launch the Kona N SUV in the domestic market under the brand slogan of "Never just drive" during the second half of this year.
Hyundai will introduce the model in Europe this summer, along with the local launch, and then in the United States, Latin America and other markets beginning later this year, Albert Biermann, president and head of Hyundai's R&D division, said in an online press conference.
The maker of the Sonata sedan and the Palisade SUV also plans to release the Avante N compact model in the domestic market in the fourth quarter.
To further beef up the N lineup, it is considering developing an electrified model under the N brand to meet rising demand for environment friendly and high-performance vehicles, Biermann said.
It currently sells the i30 N, i30 Fastback N and Veloster N models, as well as the Avante N Line, Kona N Line and Sonata N Line models in select markets.
The N Line models sit between Hyundai's high-performance N brand and the general Hyundai brand. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving, while the N Line brings performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)