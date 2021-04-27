Samsung SDI Q1 net profit up 20477.9 pct. to 150 bln won
13:19 April 27, 2021
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 150 billion won (US$135 million), up 20477.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 146.7 percent on-year to 133.2 billion won. Sales increased 23.6 percent to 2.96 trillion won.
The operating profit was 1.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)