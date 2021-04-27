Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Naver #web browser

Naver aims to expand presence in local web browser market with Whale

14:05 April 27, 2021

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp., South Korea's dominant internet portal and search engine, said Tuesday it aims to lead the local web browser market with its own product named Whale in three years.

Whale -- a Chromium-based web browser released in October 2017 -- is the fourth mostly used web browsing tool in terms of the market share. Google Inc.'s Chrome topped the list with more than a whopping 60 percent.

This image, provided by Naver Corp., South Korea's dominant internet portal and search engine on April 27, 2021, shows its web browser, Whale. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"Naver aims to top the local web browser market in three years," Kim Hyo, a Naver official, said during an online press conference, emphasizing that the market share of Whale jumped nearly 10 times in just two years.

To boost its market share, Naver has adopted various features, such as omnitasking -- a split-screen function that allows users to browse two websites in the same tab.

The company also introduced an updated version of Whale, enabling developers to create add-on content more easily.

Kim further said more users will enjoy Whale as they will be able to experience the same service both on computer and mobile platforms.

Naver also has joined hands with LG Electronics Inc. to develop a notebook dedicated to Naver's online education platform Whale Space. Tentatively named Whalebook, it will be a cloud-optimized laptop powered by Whale

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK