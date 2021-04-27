Korean Air, Seoul city gov't reach arbitration agreement on land sale
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government and Korean Air have terminated their long-running dispute on the sale of a large plot of land owned by the biggest South Korean airline at the arbitration of a state mediator, officials said Tuesday, paving the ground for the construction of a new massive public park in the heart of the capital.
The state-run mediator, the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission (ACRC), said it has finally confirmed an arbitration agreement signed by the Seoul government, Korean Air and public housing developer Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) on the basis of their tentative agreement reached on March 31.
Under the arbitration agreement that has the same effect as reconciliation under the civil law, Korean Air is to sell the 37,113-square-meter plot of land in Songhyeon-dong, central Seoul, to LH, which will in turn swap it with a city-owned property.
After sealing the agreement, the Seoul city government plans to spend 551.7 billion won (US$496 million), including the land purchasing cost, to build a history and culture park on the Songhyeon-dong site, which is adjacent to Gyeongbok Palace, a royal palace from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).
Korean Air purchased the land, formerly used for U.S. Embassy workers, from Samsung Life in 2008 and had unsuccessfully tried to build a seven-star hotel there due to a law banning the establishment of hotels around schools.
Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the airline pushed to sell the land to the Seoul city government to overcome a liquidity crisis but failed to narrow the price gap. Then the company applied for mediation by the ACRC last June.
"The arbitration agreement on the Songhyeon-dong site is greatly meaningful in that the creation of a public space with historical and cultural values and the support for an airline company hit by an unprecedented COVID-19-related crisis were wisely combined," Lee Junghee, vice chairperson of the ACRC, said.
All of the three parties agreed to conclude the proposed land purchase and swap deals as soon as possible, with Korean Air vowing to try to finish them all by year's end.
The land sale price will be determined by four appraisal companies. LH is to pay 85 percent of the land purchase price within two months from the contract date, with the rest to be paid after the conclusion of a land swap deal with the Seoul city government.
The city-owned land to be swapped between LH and the Seoul government for public housing development will be decided later, with several candidates, including the former site of the Seoul Medical Center in Samsung-dong, southern Seoul, and the Seobu Driver's License Test Center and an unsold piece of land in the Digital Media City, both in Sangam-dong, western Seoul.
