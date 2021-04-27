Doosan Bobcat Q1 net profit up 244.5 pct. to 115.4 bln won
14:47 April 27, 2021
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 115.4 billion won (US$104 million), up 244.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 171.3 billion won, up 97.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 15.1 percent to 1.22 trillion won.
The operating profit was 34.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
