Doosan Infracore Q1 net income up 151 pct to 187.3 bln won

15:58 April 27, 2021

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 187.3 billion won (US$168.7 million), up 151 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 63.2 percent on-year to 295.4 billion won. Sales increased 23.8 percent to 2.48 trillion won.

The operating profit was 22.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
