(LEAD) Doosan Infracore Q1 net more than doubles on overseas sales

16:52 April 27, 2021

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; ADDS details throughout, photo)

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co., South Korea's top construction equipment maker, said Tuesday its first-quarter net profit more than doubled on the back of sales in overseas markets amid signs of recovery in the global construction industry.

Net income reached 187.3 billion won (US$168.7 million) in the January-March period, up 151 percent from a year earlier, while operating profit beat analyst estimates, rising 63.2 percent to 295.4 billion won over the cited period, according to a company regulatory filing.

Sales increased 23.8 percent to 2.49 trillion won, the company's best quarterly performance ever.

Doosan Infracore Co.'s 100-ton excavator is shown in this file image provided by the company on March 28, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The company said its first-quarter earnings grew amid growing global infrastructure investment.

Sales of heavy equipment rose 41.9 percent on-year to 1.17 trillion won thanks to robust demand in China and emerging countries.

Heavy equipment sales in China in the January-March period jumped 68 percent on-year to 523.5 billion won, while sales in emerging markets, including South Korea, grew 33.3 percent to 421.4 billion won over the cited period.

Sales in North America and Europe rose 14.6 percent on-year to 227.7 billion won.

Doosan Infracore said it sold 7,152 excavators in China in the first quarter, accounting for 6.3 percent of the Chinese market.

Shares in Doosan Infracore closed 2.69 percent lower at 10,850 won, underperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.07 percent loss. The company reported its first-quarter earnings after the market's close.

