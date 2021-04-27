Hanmi Pharm. Q1 net profit up 101.5 pct to 23.2 bln won
15:59 April 27, 2021
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Pharm. Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 23.2 billion won (US$20.9 million), up 101.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 30 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 28.7 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 6.2 percent to 270.3 billion won.
The operating profit was 12.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
