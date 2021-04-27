Daewoo E&C wins US$739 mln order from Singapore
16:46 April 27, 2021
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Tuesday that its joint venture has won a S$980 million (US$739 million) deal to build a station of Singapore's Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system.
Under the deal with the Land Transport Authority, Daewoo E&C and South Korea's Dong-Ah Geological Engineering Co. will build Pasir Ris interchange station and its tunnels for the Cross Island Line, the city-state's eighth MRT line.
Daewoo E&C has a 70 percent stake in the project, while the rest is held by Dong-Ah Geological Engineering.
