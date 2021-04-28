U.S. to invest US$18 bln to develop new missile interceptor by 2028: report
WASHINGTON, April 27 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Department of Defense plans to spend nearly US$18 billion to develop and produce a new interceptor that can stop incoming nuclear missiles from countries such as Iran and North Korea, a news report said Tuesday, citing cost estimates released by the Pentagon.
The program seeks to develop and produce 31 new interceptors, including 10 for testing, Bloomberg reported.
"The interceptors are designed to crash into and destroy incoming missiles from an adversary such as North Korea or Iran," it said.
The report said the Defense Department will provide up to $13.1 billion to teams led by Lockheed Martin Corp. and Northrop Grumman Corp. in the development phase of the next generation interceptor, with an additional $4.6 billion to be injected in the production phase.
It added the U.S. Missile Defense Agency seeks to deploy the new interceptor "no later than 2028."
