Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

06:56 April 28, 2021

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to abolish law to have children take father's surname (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Self-evaluation by state agencies always 'excellent' despite wrongdoings (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to change law to allow babies to adopt mother's surname (Donga Ilbo)
-- Acting PM Hong to levy tax on virtual assets, without system to protect investors (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Legal definition of family to be expanded, worries grow on destroying traditional family values (Segye Times)
-- Mother's surname can be adopted at time of birth (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon, Biden do not see eye to eye (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Korean economy grows at pre-pandemic level of 1.6 pct (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't sends warning messages to cryptocurrency, ruling party moves to protect its market (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Retirement pension flocks to securities firms that waive fees (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Automated car companies face AI technology hurdle (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon meets Novavax CEO but details scarce (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'When can I get my shot?' Vaccine envy grips Koreans (Korea Herald)
-- Dumping of Fukushima water raises concern (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK