-- Gov't to abolish law to have children take father's surname (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Self-evaluation by state agencies always 'excellent' despite wrongdoings (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't to change law to allow babies to adopt mother's surname (Donga Ilbo)

-- Acting PM Hong to levy tax on virtual assets, without system to protect investors (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Legal definition of family to be expanded, worries grow on destroying traditional family values (Segye Times)

-- Mother's surname can be adopted at time of birth (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon, Biden do not see eye to eye (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Korean economy grows at pre-pandemic level of 1.6 pct (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't sends warning messages to cryptocurrency, ruling party moves to protect its market (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Retirement pension flocks to securities firms that waive fees (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Automated car companies face AI technology hurdle (Korea Economic Daily)

