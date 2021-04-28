(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 28)
Raise self-test kit accuracy
COVID-19 self-diagnostic kits get conditional approval
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has approved two types of COVID-19 self-test kits on the condition that developers submit additional clinical trial results within three months. The regulatory nod will permit people to collect samples from their own noses and confirm whether they are infected or not. As the results come out in 10 to 30 minutes, the kits are quite rapid and easy to use. The government's move aims to sever the links of infection clusters pre-emptively by discovering hidden or asymptomatic patients.
However, there are considerable objections to the use of self-diagnostic kits. The health authorities themselves have opposed their use from the start, with many experts taking issue with the accuracy of the rapid antigen tests used in the kits. Some medical professionals question whether ordinary people can even collect samples correctly. Users will need to insert a cotton swab some eight centimeters into their nostrils and put the collected sample into the kit, which is not easy.
If the amount of virus in the sample is small, it tends to lower the accuracy of the self-test kits, and in that case, infected people can test negative, while healthy people can test positive. In the former case, infected people could lead a normal life until they show symptoms, infecting others. It would be better not to conduct such tests in the first place, as the misuse of the self-diagnostic kits could adversely affect the government's quarantine efforts.
On the other hand, if healthy people test positive, it will complicate the situation in the medical field, as they must undergo a confirmation process. Even with the current diagnosing capabilities of Korean medical professionals, confirming infections can take up to 24 hours. Either way, the use of inaccurate self-test kits will likely obstruct, not help, quarantine activities at medical institutions.
Now that the government has given self-test kits the go-ahead, however, people should make the most of the kits' advantages. The government must provide correct information on their proper use to raise the accuracy rate, detect as many infected people as possible, and contain the spread of the coronavirus.
(END)