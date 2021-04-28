(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 28)

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has approved two types of COVID-19 self-test kits on the condition that developers submit additional clinical trial results within three months. The regulatory nod will permit people to collect samples from their own noses and confirm whether they are infected or not. As the results come out in 10 to 30 minutes, the kits are quite rapid and easy to use. The government's move aims to sever the links of infection clusters pre-emptively by discovering hidden or asymptomatic patients.