U.S. soldier at Camp Humphreys tests positive for virus
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- An American service member stationed at a U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Wednesday.
The soldier at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on Monday after providing a screening sample required to travel abroad, according to the U.S. military.
The service member last visited the base Monday and is currently in isolation at a facility designated for coronavirus patients.
"KDCA and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to this individual, and to identify and ensure all known on-post and off-post facilities visited by the individual are thoroughly cleaned," the U.S. military said in a release. KDCA stands for the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 840, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from their home country.
