Amorepacific Q1 net income up 105.4 pct. to 137.6 bln won
08:13 April 28, 2021
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 137.6 billion won (US$123.9 million), up 105.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 176.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 60.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 10.8 percent to 1.25 trillion won.
The operating profit was 18.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
