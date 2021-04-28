(LEAD) Amorepacific Group Q1 net spikes on brisk online, overseas sales
(ATTN: REWRITES headline, lead; ADDS details throughout; COMBINES Amorepacific story)
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean cosmetics giant Amorepacific Group said Wednesday its first-quarter earnings soared nearly 90 percent on-year thanks to strong online and overseas sales.
Net profit stood at 176.8 billion won (US$159.2 million) in the January-March period, up 86.5 percent from a year earlier, the group said in a regulatory filing.
Sales climbed 8.5 percent to 1.39 trillion won, with operating income shooting up 191.1 percent to 197.7 billion won.
Amorepacific Corp., the group's flagship, reported a first-quarter net profit of 137.6 billion won, up 105.4 percent from a year earlier. Sales gained 10.8 percent to 1.25 trillion won, with its operating income rocketing 189.2 percent to 176.2 billion won.
Amorepacific Group, which includes smaller brands like Innisfree and Etude, said its strong first-quarter performance was driven by resilient online and overseas sales.
The group's domestic sales increased 6.9 percent on-year in the first quarter, with online shipments surging more than 30 percent. Local offline sales were sluggish due to social distancing sparked by the coronavirus outbreak.
First-quarter overseas sales swelled 19.6 percent from a year earlier, powered by a jump of more than 30 percent in China, the world's most populated nation.
Sales in Europe increased 4 percent on-year in the first three months of the year, while those in North America sank 7 percent due to efforts to boost the efficiency of its offline outlets, according to the group.
(END)