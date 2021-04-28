SK Hynix Q1 net profit up 52.9 pct to 992.6 bln won
April 28, 2021
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- SK Hynix Inc. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 992.6 billion won (US$893.9 million), up 52.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 1.32 trillion won, up 65.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 18 percent to 8.49 trillion won.
The operating profit was 4.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
