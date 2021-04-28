Police, protesters clash over shipments of power generator, construction materials onto THAAD base in Seongju
SEONGJU, South Korea, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry's latest attempt to bring non-weapon materials and construction equipment onto a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) base here ran into protests Wednesday from local residents and civic activists opposed to the deployment of the American missile defense system.
Police were trying to disperse a few dozens of protesters who have staged a sit-in since early in the day and blocked the passage of vehicles heading to the base for the THAAD system in the central town of Seongju, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The ministry said Tuesday it was planning to move electricity equipment and construction materials there the next day, which it said had "nothing to do with the THAAD battery capabilities."
According to the ministry, two electricity generators were installed in 2017, when the missile shield system was introduced. One of them will be replaced with a new one.
Local residents have long been opposed to the stationing of the battery in their village, citing environmental and other concerns. They have often clashed violently with police as they tried to block new equipment and other supplies from entering the base, forcing the U.S. military to use air transportation to move supplies.
The U.S. base was established in 2017 amid strong opposition from China and North Korea. Seoul and Washington have stressed that the system aims to better cope with the growing missile threats posed by North Korea.
As an integral part of the U.S.-led missile defense system, THAAD is designed to shoot down short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles at a high altitude in their terminal phase, using a hit-to-kill method.
(END)