Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #THAAD

(LEAD) Power generator, construction materials delivered to Seongju THAAD base despite protest

10:04 April 28, 2021

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; ADDS photo, details in first 4 paras)

SEONGJU, South Korea, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The Ministry of Defense on Wednesday successfully delivered non-weapon materials and construction equipment onto a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) base here after briefly running into protests from residents and activists opposed to the deployment of the American missile defense system.

Early in the day, a few dozen protesters staged a sit-in and blocked the passage of vehicles heading to the base for the THAAD system in the central town of Seongju, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

But the stand-off did not last long, and police soon managed to disperse the crowd to make way for around 40 vehicles carrying power generator and construction materials.

It is not yet clear whether anyone was injured during the process.

Police attempt to disperse protesters opposed to the delivery of construction equipment onto a THAAD base in Seongju, central South Korea, on April 28, 2021. (Yonhap)

The ministry said Tuesday it was planning to move electricity equipment and construction materials there the next day, which it said had "nothing to do with the THAAD battery capabilities."

According to the ministry, two electricity generators were installed in 2017, when the missile shield system was introduced. One of them will be replaced with a new one.

Military vehicles head to the base for the THAAD system in the central town of Seongju, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on April 28, 2021. (Yonhap)

Local residents have long been opposed to the stationing of the battery in their village, citing environmental and other concerns. They have often clashed violently with police as they tried to block new equipment and other supplies from entering the base, forcing the U.S. military to use air transportation to move supplies.

The U.S. base was established in 2017 amid strong opposition from China and North Korea. Seoul and Washington have stressed that the system aims to better cope with the growing missile threats posed by North Korea.

As an integral part of the U.S.-led missile defense system, THAAD is designed to shoot down short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles at a high altitude in their terminal phase, using a hit-to-kill method.

This photo provided by the defense ministry on April 27, 2021, shows equipment for a generator to be brought onto the U.S. Forces Korea's military base for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK