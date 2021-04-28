Wednesday's weather forecast
09:00 April 28, 2021
SEOUL, Apr. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/12 Sunny 20
Incheon 17/11 Sunny 20
Suwon 21/11 Sunny 20
Cheongju 23/14 Sunny 20
Daejeon 23/14 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 22/12 Sunny 20
Gangneung 25/14 Sunny 20
Jeonju 23/14 Sunny 20
Gwangju 25/14 Cloudy 30
Jeju 20/15 Cloudy 30
Daegu 25/13 Cloudy 20
Busan 22/14 Sunny 20
