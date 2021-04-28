Canada extends surveillance operation for violations of sanctions against N. Korea
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Canada has extended a maritime surveillance program designed to capture violations of U.N. sanctions on North Korea for another two years amid persistent reports about Pyongyang's sanctions evasion.
According to a joint government press release posted on the website of Canada's defense ministry, "Operation NEON has been extended until April 30, 2023, as the country seeks to contribute to a coordinated multinational effort to support the implementation" of U.N. Security Council sanctions against North Korea.
"This two-year renewal of Operation NEON will allow the Canadian Armed Forces to continue deploying military ships, aircraft and personnel to conduct surveillance operations to identify suspected maritime sanctions evasion activities, in particular ship-to-ship transfers of fuel and other commodities banned by the UNSC resolutions," the release said.
"Canada's contribution will bolster the integrity of the global sanctions regime against North Korea," it added.
Under Operation NEON launched in 2019, Canada has periodically deployed its surveillance assets in the Asia-Pacific region, keeping an eye on possible violations of global sanctions against the North.
North Korea has been under multiple-layered global sanctions imposed in retaliation for its nuclear and missile tests. Pyongyang is believed to be using various methods to evade sanctions, such as ship-to-ship transfers of fuel and other necessary materials.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)