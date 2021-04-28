Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #retail payment-2020 tally

Daily retail payments grow 15.2 pct in 2020 amid pandemic

12:00 April 28, 2021

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The value of daily retail payments grew 15.2 percent on-year in 2020 as online financial transactions increased amid the COVID-19 pandemic, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The value of daily retail payments, which are typically made between individuals and non-financial firms on a small sum of money, stood at 80.2 trillion won (US$72 billion) last year, compared with 69.6 trillion won in 2019, according to the data by the Bank of Korea (BOK).

With COVID-19 spreading, more consumers are using contact-free payment systems, the BOK said in a statement.

Separately, the BOK has said the amount of payments made electronically hit a record high last year.

The daily average amount of electronic financial transactions came to 705.5 billion won in 2020, up 32.7 percent from a year earlier.

The reading marked the highest amount since 2007, when the central bank started collecting data on electronic payments.

Daily retail payments grow 15.2 pct in 2020 amid pandemic - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK