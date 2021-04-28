Go to Contents
Military reports 4 additional coronavirus cases

10:36 April 28, 2021

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- An Army officer, a cadet and two airmen have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Wednesday, as the military launched a vaccine campaign on service members aged 30 and older.

The Army officer based in Seoul was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after coming into contact with a civilian who tested positive earlier, while the cadet in the southwestern city of Iksan was found to be infected after a family member tested positive, according to the ministry.

In the central city of Chungju, an airman tested positive upon return from vacation, and another airman in the southern city of Sacheon was found to have contracted the virus after a series of infections were reported at his base.

The total number of infections reported at the Sacheon unit rose to 10.

Later Wednesday, the military was to begin inoculating 126,000 troops over the age of 30 with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines, with plans to complete giving the first doses by early next month.

The military has reported 777 coronavirus cases among its population so far.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 775 more COVID-19 infections Wednesday, bringing the total caseload to 120,673.

This photo shows service members in a line to receive coronavirus tests in Seoul on April 26, 2021. (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

