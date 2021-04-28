Seoul stocks down late Wed. morning on profit-taking
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their losses late Wednesday morning as investors attempted to cash in recent gains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 27.93 points, or 0.87 percent, to 3,187.49 points as of 11: 20 a.m. amid strong foreign and institutional selling.
The KOSPI came to a weak start as investors took a wait-and-see approach, waiting for the results of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
The yield rate of the U.S. 10-year Treasury bounced back above the 1.6 percent level amid expectations of a faster-than-expected global recovery from the pandemic.
Stocks increasingly lost ground in the late morning as investors sold stocks to lock in profit.
Top cap Samsung Electronics lost 0.72 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dipped 3.33 percent.
Giant internet portal operator Naver retreated 1.58 percent, and its rival Kakao moved down 1.23 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics declined 1.12 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem decreased 0.67 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.45 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,111.8 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 1.4 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)