Lotte Fine Chemical Q1 net profit down 6 pct. to 40.5 bln won
11:35 April 28, 2021
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Fine Chemical Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 40.5 billion won (US$36.4 million), down 6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 30.4 percent on-year to 35.5 billion won. Revenue decreased 1.7 percent to 343.9 billion won.
The operating profit was 6.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
