Defense ministry seeks to secure new firing ranges for USFK
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry said Wednesday it is trying to secure new "large-scale" firing ranges for the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) as the American military has complained about limited access to the existing ones due to strong protests from residents.
In a report presented to the National Assembly, the ministry said that it will push to secure large-scale training sites as replacements of the existing ranges as part of its longer-term plan to resolve ongoing conflicts between the USFK and residents.
Those new sites would have "a buffer zone" to help minimize noise and safety concerns, it added.
Residents near the USFK's Suseong firing range in the southeastern city of Pohang have lodged strong complaints over noise, tremors and other safety issues, prompting the U.S. military to suspend live-fire exercises involving Apache attack helicopters since late last year.
USFK was also forced to suspend drills at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, around 45 kilometers north of Seoul, as residents there have demanded its closure, saying that they have long suffered from noise, unexploded ordnance and other damage caused by those drills.
"We will continue to communicate with residents, and devise measures to resolve the issue, along with working on a longer-term plan," the ministry said. It did not specify the candidate sites.
