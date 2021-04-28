LG Chem Q1 net profit up 3671.9 pct. to 1.37 tln won
15:40 April 28, 2021
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 1.37 trillion won (US$1.2 billion), up 3671.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.4 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 205.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 43.4 percent to 9.65 trillion won.
The operating profit was 40.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
