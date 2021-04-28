(LEAD) LG Chem's Q1 net hits record high on strong EV battery sales
(ATTN: CHANGES headline; RECASTS throughout with more details; ADDS photo)
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's leading chemical firm, said Wednesday its first-quarter net profit rose to the highest level ever on strong electric vehicle (EV) battery sales.
LG Chem's net profit came to 1.4 trillion won (US$1.2 billion) in the January-March period, skyrocketing from a net profit of 36.3 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory briefing.
Operating profit jumped 584 percent on-year to 1.4 trillion won in the first quarter, and sales soared 43.4 percent on-year to 9.6 trillion won over the period, both marking record-high quarterly results, the firm said.
LG Energy Solution Ltd., the firm's wholly-owned battery subsidiary, booked 4.2 trillion won in sales and 341.2 billion won in operating profit in the first three months of the year, driving up overall profits.
LG Energy Solution is a major supplier of batteries for nearly all major global carmakers, including Tesla, General Motors, Ford, Renault, Volvo and Volkswagen, as well as South Korea's two largest automakers -- Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp.
LG Chem said the battery subsidiary posted a strong performance thanks to robust EV battery demand and enhanced manufacturing efficiency.
LG Chem said it expected sales growth in EV batteries and cylindrical battery products in the second quarter in line with brisk EV sales.
"Despite the uncertain business environment, the company reorganized its business structure and kept investing in new growth drivers to create sustainable income sources," Chief Financial Officer Cha Dong-seok said during a conference call, vowing to foster battery materials as the main growth driver.
The mainstay petrochemical unit generated 4.4 trillion won of revenue with solid demand and higher margins, and the advanced material division logged 1.2 trillion won in sales with expanded production of cathode materials used in EV batteries, the firm said.
Shares in LG Chem inched down 0.11 percent to 890,000 won on the Seoul bourse, outperforming the broader KOSPI's 1.06 percent slide. The earnings results were released after the market closed.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)