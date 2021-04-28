Samsung C&T Q1 net income up 155.8 pct. to 886.7 bln won
16:09 April 28, 2021
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 886.7 billion won (US$796.7 million), up 155.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 302.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 147 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 12.6 percent to 7.83 trillion won.
The operating profit was 31.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
