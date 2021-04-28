5 quarantine workers at Incheon Int'l Airport test positive for COVID-19
INCHEON, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Five quarantine workers at Incheon International Airport, South Korea's main overseas gateway, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.
According to the city government of Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, a worker of the state-run National Quarantine Service at the airport's quarantine station received a positive test result on Tuesday.
Subsequent tests on 75 workers and others led to the discovery of four more cases. A total of 11 people tested are waiting for their results.
The airport's quarantine station plays a crucial role in screening for COVID-19 among arrivals from abroad and helps contain the spread of the virus.
