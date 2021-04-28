Go to Contents
Samsung Biologics Q1 net profit up 66.4 pct to 61 bln won

16:34 April 28, 2021

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Biologics Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 61 billion won (US$54.8 million), up 66.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 74.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 62.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 25.9 percent to 260.8 billion won.

The operating profit was 9.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
